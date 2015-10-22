版本:
Vale expects to negotiate ocean freight rates, cut costs in 2016

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 22 Brazilian miner Vale SA expects to renegotiate ocean freight transportation rates in 2016, cutting costs and increasing trade competitiveness, company executives said on a conference call with investors on Thursday.

The company expects to produce up to 98 percent of its nickel forecast and 95 percent of its copper forecast in 2015 Jennifer Maki, Vale's head of base metals said on the call. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

