Vale iron ore output fell 3.5 pct to 67.5 mln tonnes from yr ago

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 Iron-ore output at Brazilian global miner Vale SA fell 3.5 percent to 67.5 million tonnes in the first quarter, compared with a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Iron ore output fell 21 percent from the fourth quarter.

First-quarter nickel output rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 65,000 tonnes and rose 1.7 percent from the previous quarter.

Rio de Janeiro-based Vale is the world's largest producer of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel, and the second-largest producer of nickel, a metal used to make steel rust resistant.