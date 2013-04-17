Vale iron ore output fell 3.5 pct to 67.5 mln tonnes from yr ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 Iron-ore output at Brazilian global miner Vale SA fell 3.5 percent to 67.5 million tonnes in the first quarter, compared with a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Iron ore output fell 21 percent from the fourth quarter.
First-quarter nickel output rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 65,000 tonnes and rose 1.7 percent from the previous quarter.
Rio de Janeiro-based Vale is the world's largest producer of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel, and the second-largest producer of nickel, a metal used to make steel rust resistant.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.