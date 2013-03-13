Vale plans to sell Argentine Rio Colorado potash project -source

* Miner seeks sale to recoup $2.2 bln of investment
* Vale bought mine project in 2009 from Rio Tinto
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 Brazil's Vale SA
plans to sell the Rio Colorado fertilizer project in
Argentina to recoup the $2.2 billion it has invested in the
suspended potash mine, railroad and port complex, a source with
direct knowledge of Vale's plans told Reuters on Wednesday.
Vale on Monday decided to shut operations at the $6 billion
project in Argentina's Mendoza province after failing to obtain
tax concessions from the Argentine government. Vale asked for
the concessions to help ease soaring costs it attributes to
Argentina's rampant inflation and controlled exchange rate.
The planned sale comes only four years after Vale bought the
project, then in the feasibility study phase, from global miner
Rio Tinto Ltd . The Rio Colorado purchase was
part of an $850 million deal that also included potash
exploration rights near Regina, Canada, according to Rio Tinto.
In December, just before putting Rio Colorado workers on
paid leave and suspending construction, Vale said it was seeking
a partner to buy part of the project and help shoulder costs as
it focused capital spending on its core iron ore business.
Vale is the world's largest iron ore producer. Potash is a
form of potassium, one of the three main plant nutrients along
with nitrogen and phosphorus. There are few major sources of the
product in South America, where Brazil and Argentina are among
the world's largest agricultural exporters.
Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, said it had
completed 45 percent of the Rio Colorado project. The project is
made up of a potash mine, 800 km (500 miles) of new and upgraded
railway and a potash-loading terminal at Bahia Blanca, southwest
of Buenos Aires.