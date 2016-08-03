版本:
Brazil's Vale to issue bonds due in 2026

SAO PAULO Aug 3 Brazilian mining company Vale SA will issue new bonds due in 2026, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Vale did not say how much it plans to raise with the issue. It said it plans to use proceeds from the deal to pay down bonds due in 2017. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

