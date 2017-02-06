Brazil's Vale plans to reopen 2026 issue, redeem 2018 bonds

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Feb 6 Vale SA plans to reopen a 2026 bond issue and use the proceeds to redeem bonds maturing in March 2018, the Brazilian miner said in a Monday securities filing.
The investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA , Banco do Brasil SA, JP Morgan Securities LLC, MUFG Securities Americas and Santander Investment Securities Inc will manage the issue, according to the filing. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.