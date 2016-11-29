Vale to refinance US$2bn of debt next year: CFO

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (IFR) - Brazilian miner Vale plans to refinance around US$2bn of debt next year, CFO Luciano Siani said on the sidelines of the company's investor day in New York on Tuesday.
Vale, rated Ba3/BBB-/BBB, will focus on debt coming due in 2018, though not all of that would be refinanced with the sale of new bonds, he said.
"Part of (the 2018 debt) is very low cost, so there should be no expectation that Vale will refinance all of that," he said. "But we will try to refinance approximately US$2bn."
Vale, the world's top iron ore producer, has tapped the international bond markets twice this year to raise US$2.25bn. As well as pushing out debt maturities, it has also reduced leverage through asset sales.
Siani said the company plans to bring total debt to US$15-$17bn in 2017 from roughly double that amount at the start of 2016. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.