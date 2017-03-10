版本:
Brazil miner Vale hires head hunter to find CEO successor by May

SAO PAULO, March 10 Brazilian mining company Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, has hired head hunter Spencer Stuart to find a successor to Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira, the company said in a Friday statement.

Spencer Stuart will present a list of candidates to the company's board to make a final decision by the end of May, Vale said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Alexander Smith)
