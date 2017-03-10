Brazil miner Vale hires head hunter to find CEO successor by May

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
SAO PAULO, March 10 Brazilian mining company Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, has hired head hunter Spencer Stuart to find a successor to Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira, the company said in a Friday statement.
Spencer Stuart will present a list of candidates to the company's board to make a final decision by the end of May, Vale said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing