Brazil's Vale is unaware of plans to replace CEO Ferreira

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
SAO PAULO, June 8 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, is not aware of any discussions or attempts to replace Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira, as recently reported by local newspapers.
In a Wednesday securities filing, Vale said that there have been no discussions within the company over the replacement of Ferreira, who was made Vale's top executive in mid-2011. Likewise, shareholders comprising the company's controlling block have not communicated an intention to remove Ferreira from his position, according to the filing. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.