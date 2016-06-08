Brazil's Vale is unaware of plans to replace CEO Ferreira

SAO PAULO, June 8 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, is not aware of any discussions or attempts to replace Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira, as recently reported by local newspapers.

In a Wednesday securities filing, Vale said that there have been no discussions within the company over the replacement of Ferreira, who was made Vale's top executive in mid-2011. Likewise, shareholders comprising the company's controlling block have not communicated an intention to remove Ferreira from his position, according to the filing. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)