UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale plans to double iron ore exports to China in 5 years

(Adds additional comment by Martins)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Brazilian mining company
Vale SA plans to double its iron ore exports to China
within five years, Jose Carlos Martins, the company's head of
ferrous metals, told reporters on Thursday.
Rio de Janeiro-based Vale is the largest producer and
exporter of iron ore, the main ingredient needed to make steel.
Martins also said the company plans to export about 400
million tonnes of iron ore a year within five years, nearly 50
percent more than the 270 million tonnes it exported in 2013.
Vale is considering the purchase or hiring of new ships to
transport the new volumes of iron ore to China, Martins said.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of
stock, fell 0.9 percent to 28.15 reais in late-afternoon trading
on Thursday in Sao Paulo.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by
Peter Galloway and Meredith Mazzilli)