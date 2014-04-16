Brazil's Vale says China pessimism not justified - CEO

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
* Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
BRASILIA, April 16 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA believes current market pessimism over China, a top buyer of its iron ore, is not justified, Chief Executive Murillo Ferreira told Reuters on Wednesday.
Ferreira also said the company has not received any official communication from Guinea since a technical committee in the African nation recommended its rights to exploit an iron ore deposit with partner BSG Resources be stripped. (Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)
LONDON, April 19 Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Shares of semiconductor equipment suppliers surged on Wednesday after quarterly earnings reports from Lam Research and ASML Holding suggested a recent wave of spending by chipmakers was far from over.