Brazil's Vale draws down $3 bln to cover costs until asset sales

BRIEF-Citic Resources says nominees secured financial support from Australia
* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 12 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday it has drawn down $3 billion of its $5 billion revolving credit line to improve liquidity and cover potential costs until it manages to close asset sales.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement
* Says has begun an executive search and expects a replacement to be identified in a timely manner
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Caution was the name of the game in financial markets on Friday ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later in the day, with Asian stocks and the dollar pulling back and U.S. Treasury yields hovering near their highest close this year.