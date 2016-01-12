版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 12日 星期二 20:33 BJT

Brazil's Vale draws down $3 bln to cover costs until asset sales

RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 12 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday it has drawn down $3 billion of its $5 billion revolving credit line to improve liquidity and cover potential costs until it manages to close asset sales.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐