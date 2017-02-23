Brazil's Vale approves dividend of 4.7 bln reais

BRASILIA Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday its board had approved that a dividend of 4.7 billion reais ($1.53 billion), or 0.91 reais per share, be paid to shareholders.

The payment, if approved by the company's general assembly, will be paid from April 28.

($1 = 3.0630 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer. Editing by Jane Merriman)