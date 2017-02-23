Brazil's Vale approves dividend of 4.7 bln reais

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks says offering 6.60 mln common shares
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
BRASILIA Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday its board had approved that a dividend of 4.7 billion reais ($1.53 billion), or 0.91 reais per share, be paid to shareholders.
The payment, if approved by the company's general assembly, will be paid from April 28.
($1 = 3.0630 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Pvh corp. Reports 2017 first quarter revenue and eps above guidance and raises full year guidance
* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results net revenues grow 1.2% with comparable brand revenue growth of 0.1% pottery barn comparable brand revenue sequentially improves 270bps gaap eps of $0.45, non-gaap eps of $0.51