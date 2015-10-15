RPT-Board of Brazil's Vale approves second dividend payment

BRIEF-ChemoCentryx says its drug CCX872 well tolerated in clinical trial
* Chemocentryx announces presentation of data from ongoing phase Ib clinical trial of CCR2 inhibitor CCX872 in patients with advanced non-resectable pancreatic cancer
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 15 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday its board approved the payment of a second dividend installment this year of $500 million.
The sum was proposed by the company's executive committee last month. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
* CO EXPECTS TO ISSUE MORE THAN $1 BILLION IN K-724 CERTIFICATES,WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON OR ABOUT JAN 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 President Donald Trump will name Ajit Pai, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission, to lead the agency, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the transition.