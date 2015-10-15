版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 16日 星期五 05:12 BJT

RPT-Board of Brazil's Vale approves second dividend payment

(Repeats to add dropped word to headline)

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 15 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday its board approved the payment of a second dividend installment this year of $500 million.

The sum was proposed by the company's executive committee last month. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)

