Vale to propose change to dividend policy at shareholders meeting

Pipeline company Kinder Morgan's revenue falls 6.8 pct
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 6.8 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23 Vale SA said on Wednesday that changes to its current dividend policies will be proposed at a shareholders' meeting on April 25, an indication the world's largest iron ore producer is looking to preserve cash amid a slump in prices.
Currently, management at Rio de Janeiro-based Vale proposes the size of annual dividends for the prior fiscal year.
But in a securities filing, Vale suggested that instead of proposing a minimum dividend payout, as management does currently, its board of directors would set a target in line with the company's actual ability to deliver returns to shareholders.
Struggling with slumping prices and declining demand for minerals, Vale has been considering several options to raise cash, including asset sales and a reduction in capital spending.
Late in February, Vale reported a net loss of $8.57 billion for the fourth quarter, the miner's worst ever, as weak commodity prices and hefty writedowns heaped further pressure on the company's operations. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Tom Brown)
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 6.8 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
Jan 18 Netflix Inc's international and U.S. subscriber additions sped past analysts' estimates as the video streaming service released shows including the award-winning British drama "The Crown" and a revival of "Gilmore Girls".