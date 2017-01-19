New Vale pact seeks dispersed share ownership in six years -sources

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale
SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron
ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership
within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.
Bradespar SA, Mitsui & Co and several Brazilian pension
funds are negotiating a new shareholder accord that would give
Vale dispersed share ownership- where no major shareholder
controls decision making at the company - once the agreement
expired in six years time, according to the people, who asked
for anonymity since talks are underway. Negotiations could be
concluded by late February or early March, these people said.
The current 20-year shareholder accord expires in April.
Holding company Bradespar and pension fund Previ
proposed the conversion of Vale's different types of
stock into a single common one as the first step towards
transforming the mining giant into a company with dispersed
share ownership, the first person said.
By changing Vale's corporate structure radically, Bradespar
and Previ want to boost the company's allure to investors. The
plan could result in enhanced transparency and limited
government meddling - an aspect that weighed down Vale's stock
during President Dilma Rousseff's five years in office that
ended with her impeachment last year.
"The situation is advantageous to the controlling bloc,
because the shareholders acknowledge that there is so much value
to be captured with this initiative," said the first person.
If shareholders can agree on the new six-year accord, the
plan would be presented to Vale's board around March and to
shareholders briefly after, the people said. It prevents
Bradespar and Mitsui from paying a large premium to Previ,
Vale's No. 1 shareholder, to keep sharing decision-making
powers, the people said.
So far, there are no ongoing discussions between Vale's top
shareholders to replace Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira,
whose term expires halfway through the second quarter, the
people said.
One of the people said they may propose that Ferreira, who
took the helm of Vale in May 2011, stay on for at least another
year.
The media offices of Bradespar, owned by Banco Bradesco SA,
and Previ did not have an immediate comment. Vale declined to
comment. Efforts to speak to Mitsui's press office outside
working hours in Japan were unsuccessful.
The improved corporate governance framework stemming from a
new shareholder accord could help Vale's shares soar, cutting
their gap in relation to global mining peers, Banco BTG Pactual
analyst Leonardo Correa said in a client note.
The move could unleash up to $18 billion in value for
shareholders of the Rio de Janeiro-based miner, he said.
Preferred shares, Vale's most widely traded class
of stock, gained 3.3 percent to 29.44 reais on Wednesday, while
common shares added 5 percent to 32.11 reais.
The premium to which common shares trade relative to the
preferred ones moved significantly after newspaper Valor
Economico reported on the plan on Wednesday.
Other members of the bloc that controls Vale via investment
holding company Valepar SA include pension funds Petros
Fundação, Funcef and Fundação Cesp, as well as state development
bank BNDES.
The strategy would replicate the move that helped put
planemaker Embraer SA out of the government's control in 2006,
the people said.
In the case of Embraer, the share conversion was
done simultaneously with the scrapping of the planemaker's
shareholder accord, although the government kept a so-called
"golden share" that vetoes any type of hostile takeover.
The Brazilian government also has a golden share in Vale.
(Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves in São Paulo and Marta
Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Andrew Hay)