UPDATE 4-Vale to scrap controlling bloc, merge shares in major governance move

(Adds details in paragraphs 4-13, updates share performance)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marta Nogueira
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 20 Vale SA
plans to become a company with no defined controlling
shareholder as soon as possible, in a landmark step aimed at
enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in
the world's largest iron ore producer.
Controlling shareholders grouped under holding company
Valepar SA agreed to stay together for up to three and a half
more years. Under terms of that, they will present a proposal
soon by which Vale will incorporate Valepar and proceed to merge
the company's several classes of stock into a single, common one
by November.
The existing 20-year accord governing Valepar that expires
in May will be extended through November to guarantee the
transition. Holders of Vale's Class A preferred shares
who join the share conversion voluntarily will
receive 0.9342 common stock, as part of the process.
To ensure completion of the plan, Vale would pay owners of
Valepar a 10 percent premium for their shares, implying a 3
percent dilution for all shareholders. The former Valepar owners
can sell the equivalent of up to 22 percent of Vale's common
shares after a lock-up period starting in August expires,
provided they keep a combined 20 percent by November 2020.
The change represents a milestone in a country long hobbled
by corporate governance abuses and reorganizations that hampered
minority investors in most cases. Reuters reported on Jan. 19
the planned to make Vale a company with dispersed share
ownership and the listing of a single type of stock.
The announcement sparked a surge in common shares of Rio de
Janeiro-based Vale, which touched their highest level since
December 2012. Preferred shares, Vale's most widely traded class
of stock, also hit their highest since January 2013.
"This represents a historical opportunity for Vale, and it's
an invitation that the controlling bloc is extending to
investors to join a company with the strictest governance
standards," Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said at a
conference to discuss the Valepar proposal.
At least 54 percent of holders of Vale's preferred shares
will have to approve the conversion, whose approval is also
linked to the passage of the entire proposal. Ferreira expects
the company to convene a shareholder assembly to vote the entire
plan around June.
"The transaction seems to be a win-win for both controlling
and minority shareholders," said Rodolfo de Angele, a senior
basic materials analyst with JPMorgan Securities.
"BRUTAL CHANGE"
People familiar with the matter told Reuters in January that
Valepar members Bradespar SA and pension fund Previ
Caixa de Previdência wanted a dispersed share
ownership in Vale as a way to attract more investors.
Once the final accord expires in November 2020, a
shareholder who owns over 25 percent of Vale will be forced to
launch a buyout offering.
The partners in Valepar include Previ - currently Vale's
largest shareholder, Bradespar, Japan's Mitsui & Co, an
arm of state development bank BNDES, and pension funds Petros
Fundação, Funcef and Fundação Cesp.
The plan could give some of those cash-strapped pension
funds the possibility to cash out from Vale, whose two classes
of shares have almost risen four-fold over the past 12 months.
Shares in Bradespar, which is controlled by Banco Bradesco
SA, posted their biggest intraday jump ever, adding
as much as 20 percent. Analysts said the accord increases the
value of Bradespar's net assets while freeing it up from having
to make a large cash payment to Previ for renewing the accord.
'GOLDEN SHARE'
Currently, Vale's American depositary receipts
trade at the equivalent of 10.5 times estimated earnings for
this year, below Rio Tinto Plc's 10.7 times and BHP
Billiton Plc's 15.9 times, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The implications of Monday's announcement on investor
perception about Vale's governance should translate into a
faster convergence of Vale and Rio Tinto share prices, Banco BTG
Pactual's trading desk said in a client note, adding the move
could help unleash 21 percent more value for Vale shareholders.
The plan will also help limit government interference in
Vale - an aspect that weighed down the company's stock during
President Dilma Rousseff's five years in office. Improved
governance stemming from the move could help Vale's stock cut
the valuation gap relative to global mining peers.
"It's a brutal change of governance for the company," the
BTG Pactual note said.
Still, the Brazilian government will keep a so-called golden
share, a legal mechanism that allows it to fend off hostile
takeover attempts and shape strategic decisions, Ferreira said.
"It's a political event ... that in my view, should not
impact the Vale case being discussed today," he said at the
call.
The strategy replicates the move that helped put planemaker
Embraer SA out of the government's control in 2006 in
which the share conversion was done simultaneously with the
scrapping of the planemaker's shareholder accord. The
government, however, kept a golden share in Embraer.
The 3.073 billion-real ($990 million) goodwill generated by
Vale's incorporation of Valepar will be split equally among all
shareholders, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani said at the
call.
($1 = 3.1035 reais)
(Additional reporting by Roberto Samora, Tatiana Bautzer, Brad
Haynes and Paula Arend Laier in São Paulo; Editing by Leslie
Adler and James Dalgleish)