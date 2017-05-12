UPDATE 1-Vale's board approves top shareholder proposal for reorganization

(Adds Vale's board approval)
SAO PAULO May 11 Vale SA's board
approved on Thursday a definitive swap ratio of 0.9342 common
share per preferred stock as part of a plan to transform the
world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed
share ownership.
As part of the proposal, the shareholder formally known as
Valepar SA would be incorporated by Vale in a mechanism that
would grant bonus shares to Valepar partners, according to a
securities filing.
Vale's board agreed to send the proposal, which needs to be
approved by 54.09 percent of preferred shareholders, to a
shareholders assembly.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)