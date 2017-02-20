Vale needs 54 pct shareholder approval for share conversion

SAO PAULO Feb 20 At least 54 percent of holders of Vale SA's preferred shares must approve a proposal by the company's controlling bloc to transform their stock into common shares, executives at the world's largest iron ore producer said on Monday.

On a conference call to detail the proposal, Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said Vale's group of controlling shareholders have agreed to waive their right to vote at a shareholder assembly in June to approve or dismiss the changes. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marta Nogueira; Additional reporting by Roberto Samora in São Paulo; Editing by Leslie Adler)