Brazil's Vale says new shareholder agreement under discussion -filing

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corporation's Q1 sales $88.6 million
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
BRASILIA Jan 19 A new shareholder agreement for Vale SA is under discussion, the company said on Thursday in a securities filing.
Leading shareholders of the miner are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks told Reuters. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
May 25 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.