Brazil's Vale says new shareholder agreement under discussion -filing

BRASILIA Jan 19 A new shareholder agreement for Vale SA is under discussion, the company said on Thursday in a securities filing.

Leading shareholders of the miner are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks told Reuters. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Susan Fenton)
