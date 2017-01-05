Fire breaks out at Vale fertilizer unit, production halted

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
SAO PAULO Jan 5 A fire broke out on Thursday at a Vale fertilizer unit in Sao Paulo state, the company confirmed. It was not immediately clear what, if any, damage, there was, but production at the facility halted.
G1, the website for Globo TV, reported that an explosion was heard just before the fire broke out and that ammonium nitrate was spewing from the facility in the industrial city of Cubatao.
There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock