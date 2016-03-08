版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 8日 星期二

Shares of Brazil miner Vale fall after Fortescue JV plans

SAO PAULO, March 8 Preferred shares Vale SA fell in early trading on Tuesday after the Brazilian miner announced plans to form a joint venture with Australian rival Fortescue Metals Group Ltd with the aim of better serving Chinese steelmakers. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

