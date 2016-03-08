版本:
Brazil Vale still plans asset sales despite Fortescue talks

SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazilian miner Vale SA still plans to sell about $10 billion of assets in order to reduce debt, even after announcing it was in talks about potentially buying a minority stake in Australian rival Fortescue Metals Group, a press representative told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by David Gregorio)

