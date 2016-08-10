Vale denies iron ore streaming financing deal in the works

SAO PAULO Aug 10 Vale SA, the world's largest
producer of iron ore, denied it plans to raise cash from the
sale of future iron ore output through a so-called streaming
financing transaction.
Rio de Janeiro-based Vale told the securities
industry watchdog in a filing that the information regarding the
streaming financing deal was "not true." Reuters reported on
Aug. 3 that Vale expected to raise up to $10 billion from the
sale of about 3 percent of future iron ore output to undisclosed
Chinese companies.
