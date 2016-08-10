版本:
中国
2016年 8月 11日

Vale denies iron ore streaming financing deal in the works

SAO PAULO Aug 10 Vale SA, the world's largest producer of iron ore, denied it plans to raise cash from the sale of future iron ore output through a so-called streaming financing transaction.

Rio de Janeiro-based Vale told the securities industry watchdog in a filing that the information regarding the streaming financing deal was "not true." Reuters reported on Aug. 3 that Vale expected to raise up to $10 billion from the sale of about 3 percent of future iron ore output to undisclosed Chinese companies. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

