Mosaic agrees to buy Vale fertilizer business for $2.5 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 19 Mosaic Co, the world's top producer of concentrated phosphate, has agreed to purchase Vale SA's fertilizer unit for about $2.5 billion in cash and equity.
In a filing on Monday, Vale said it would receive $1.25 billion in cash and $1.25 billion in newly-issued Mosaic shares, a roughly 11 percent stake in the firm. Vale will retain control of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizing assets in the city of Cubatão. (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Bruno Federowski; editing by David Clarke)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.