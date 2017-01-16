Brazil's Vale loads first ore from new S11D mine

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
BRASILIA Jan 16 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday it has loaded the first commercial shipment of iron ore from its giant new mine in the Amazon known as S11D.
Iron ore from the new mine formed part of the 26,500 tonnes of the steel-making raw material loaded onto three ships at the company's port in Sao Luis in the state of Maranhao on Friday, Vale said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.