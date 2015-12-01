Brazil's Vale estimates $443 mln Samarco impact in 2016

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazilian miner Vale SA said in a Tuesday presentation that the impact of the Samarco dam burst could be $443 million in 2016 and that it planned to reduce investments by around $6 billion next year.
Vale also said it expected to produce between 340 million and 350 million tonnes of iron ore in 2016, an amount that could increase to between 380 million and 400 million tonnes in 2017 and to 420 million and 450 million tonnes in 2020. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iJcJJx) Further company coverage:
* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: