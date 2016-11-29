Vale to focus on returns, sees asset sales closing soon

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 29 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, plans to focus strategic actions on improving global ore recovery and price realization as a way to bolster profitability in coming years, executives said on Tuesday.
Rio de Janeiro-based Vale will soon announce the closing of several asset divestitures aimed at helping the company reduce net debt between $15 billion and $17 billion in coming years, Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said at an annual event with the company's investors in New York.
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Roberto Samora)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.