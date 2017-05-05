Brazil's Vale sees $70 mln in savings from new systems by 2020

UPDATE 5-China shares get MSCI nod in landmark moment for Beijing
* Investors hail "historic" decision after 3 years of rejection
SAO PAULO May 5 Brazilian miner Vale SA aims to save $70 million by 2020 through a combined management system for iron ore and manganese production, replacing 17 prior systems, according to an emailed statement on Friday.
Vale said the change would reduce downtime compared to current systems, cut spending on information technology and provide a standardized database of various indicators. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Roberto Samora; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Investors hail "historic" decision after 3 years of rejection
* Oil & gas sector hits 7-month low on crude weakness (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, June 21 Emerging equities fell for a second day on Wednesday, dragged down by weak oil prices and losses in Asian bourses that could see investment outflows as a result of MSCI's decision to include China in a benchmark share index.