Brazil's Vale sees $70 mln in savings from new systems by 2020

SAO PAULO May 5 Brazilian miner Vale SA aims to save $70 million by 2020 through a combined management system for iron ore and manganese production, replacing 17 prior systems, according to an emailed statement on Friday.

Vale said the change would reduce downtime compared to current systems, cut spending on information technology and provide a standardized database of various indicators. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Roberto Samora; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)