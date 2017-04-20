Vale's first-quarter output falls on weather; reiterates guidance

SAO PAULO, April 20 Vale SA's first-quarter iron
ore output fell 6.7 percent as seasonal rainfalls in a
fast-growing mine in northern Brazil hampered extraction and the
world's No. 1 producer of the raw material sought to rein in
production at low-margin facilities.
In a Thursday statement, Vale said iron ore
production totaled 86.198 million tonnes last quarter, compared
with 92.386 million tonnes in the prior three months.
First-quarter trends indicate that ore output could come within
guidance of 360 million tonnes to 380 million tonnes this year.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)