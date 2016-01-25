Vale confirms court order allowing it to reopen Port of Tubarao

RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 25 Brazilian mining company
Vale SA on Monday confirmed that an appeals court
overturned an order closing its Port of Tubarao iron ore and
coal terminals, allowing it to restart a facility responsible
for about a third of its iron ore exports.
Vale, the world's largest iron ore exporter, said the order
came from Brazil's Federal Regional Tribunal.
Reuters, citing the company's lawyer Sergio Bermudes, had
earlier reported that the court had issued an order reopening
the port and that it has 60 days to present a plan to fix
environmental problems that led to the original closure.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount)