UPDATE 2-Vale wins order reopening iron port for at least 60 days

(Adds statement from Vale confirming reopening order)
By Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 25 A Brazilian judge decided
on Monday that miner Vale SA may reopen its iron ore
and coal port near Vitoria, the company's lawyer said, staving
off the possibility it will have to start closing mines.
The decision by federal appeals judge Vigdor Teitel gives
Vale 60 days to explain how it would fix environmental problems
at Tubarao port that led to a court-ordered shutdown last week,
said lawyer Sergio Bermudes.
Vale had only about four days to overturn the closure, which
began Thursday, or risk having to start shutting mines in Minas
Gerais, HSBC said in a note to clients last week. When closed
the port was shipping about 200,000 tonnes a day of iron ore
brought to Tubarao by rail from the highland state of Minas
Gerais.
Tubarao is responsible for about a third of Vale's more than
300 million tonnes of annual iron ore and iron ore pellet
exports.
In a statement later on Monday, Vale's press office
confirmed the order reopening the port. It did not mention the
60-day deadline under the order for proposing a solution to any
environmental issues.
The closure caught Vale at one of its most vulnerable times
in recent history. Iron ore is responsible for the bulk of Vale
revenue and profit and prices .IO62-CNI=SI are at some of
their lowest in more than a decade, forcing investment and
personnel cuts as well as asset sales.
The port controversy, the result of a federal police
investigation into air and water pollution in and around the
port, is a sign of increasing scrutiny of Rio de Janeiro-based
Vale.
A November damburst at a Brazilian mine run by Samarco
Mineracao SA, Vale's 50-50 joint venture with
Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd, is considered the worst
environmental disaster in Brazil's history.
The damburst unleashed a tsunami of mud that killed at least
17 people, devastated river valleys and wildlife for hundreds of
miles (kilometers) and cut off drinking water to tens of
thousands.
The ruling on Monday also opens the port to receive coal for
ArcelorMittal SA, the world's largest steelmaker.
ArcelorMittal has a mill at the port and receives coal and ships
steel from Tubarao's docks.
ArcelorMittal was cited in the original court order closing
Tubarao, but ArcelorMittal said it has no control over
operations at the port. The port also receives coal and ships
steel for other steelmakers.
(Writing and additional reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)