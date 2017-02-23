版本:
Brazil's Vale posts Q4 net profit of $525 mln

BRASILIA Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA on Thursday reported net profit of $525 million for the fourth quarter, falling short of analyst expectations after booking impairments.

The world's largest producer of iron ore posted adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, of $4.77 billion. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer. Editing by Jane Merriman)
