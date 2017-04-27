Brazil's Vale misses profit estimates as revenue falls

SAO PAULO, April 27 Vale SA, the
world's largest iron ore producer, posted net income that missed
estimates in the first quarter, reflecting the impact of heavy
rains that hampered output in a key mine and increasing
financial expenses.
In a Thursday securities filing, Vale said net income
totaled $2.490 billion, compared with an average consensus
estimate of $3.325 billion in profit. Adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, hit
$4.308 billion, below a consensus estimate of $4.996 billion
compiled by Thomson Reuters.
