版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 19日 星期三 00:17 BJT

Samarco could resume operations by mid-2017, Vale director says

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 18 It is "feasible" that iron ore miner Samarco could resume operations by the middle of next year, a senior executive at Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday.

"It does not make sense that every time there is an accident, as a penalty, the company should cease to exist," Clovis Torres, director of human resources, health and security, sustainability and energy at Vale, said at an event.

In November the collapse of a dam used by Samarco, a joint venture of Vale and BHP Billiton Ltd, left hundreds homeless and triggered Brazil's worst environmental disaster on record. (Reporting by Martha Nogueira; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐