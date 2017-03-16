版本:
Vale says Brazil court suspends Samarco damages lawsuit to help deal

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Thursday that a federal court in Minas Gerais has suspended a case brought by prosecutors seeking 155 billion reais ($49.7 billion) in damages for the 2015 Samarco mine disaster.

Vale said in a securities filing the court suspended other lawsuits to facilitate negotiation of a final deal on damages resulting from the collapse of a tailings dam at the mine - a joint venture between Vale and the world's largest mining company, BHP Billiton Ltd. ($1 = 3.1180 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
