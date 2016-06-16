CORRECTED-Vale will not support Samarco if unable to resume operations

(Corrects to say Vale will not support Samarco, from will
support Samarco)
SAO PAULO, June 16 Brazilian mining company Vale
SA will not financially support Samarco, a joint
venture with BHP Billiton, if the company is not able
to resume operations, Vale's head of investor relations said on
Thursday.
Rogerio Nogueira told analysts at an event in Sao Paulo that
he did not believe Samarco would need financial support, but
that in the event its mine was unable to get permission to
restart, Vale would not fund Samarco. The joint venture's iron
ore mine closed in November after a deadly dam spill.
(Reporting by Natalia Scalzaretto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)