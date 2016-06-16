CORRECTED-Vale will not support Samarco if unable to resume operations

(Corrects to say Vale will not support Samarco, from will support Samarco)

SAO PAULO, June 16 Brazilian mining company Vale SA will not financially support Samarco, a joint venture with BHP Billiton, if the company is not able to resume operations, Vale's head of investor relations said on Thursday.

Rogerio Nogueira told analysts at an event in Sao Paulo that he did not believe Samarco would need financial support, but that in the event its mine was unable to get permission to restart, Vale would not fund Samarco. The joint venture's iron ore mine closed in November after a deadly dam spill. (Reporting by Natalia Scalzaretto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)