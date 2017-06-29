FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale to extend $76 mln credit facility to Samarco
2017年6月29日 / 晚上9点58分 / 1 天前

Vale to extend $76 mln credit facility to Samarco

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Vale SA intends to extend $76 million in short-term credit facilities to iron ore miner Samarco Mineração SA, its joint venture with BHP Billiton Ltd , which halted operations a year and a half ago after a dam burst.

The loan will support Samarco through the second half of the year, Vale said in the filing, adding that the same amount will be extended by its partner BHP. Samarco executives recently said that resuming operations this year will be challenging. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse)

