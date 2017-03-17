UPDATE 1-Brazil court suspends lawsuit over Samarco mine disaster - Vale

(Adds details of court rulings, Vale comment, background)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 Brazilian iron ore
miner Vale SA said on Thursday that a federal court
in Minas Gerais has suspended a case brought by prosecutors
seeking 155 billion reais ($49.7 billion) in damages for the
2015 Samarco mine disaster.
Vale said in a securities filing the court suspended other
lawsuits to facilitate negotiation of a final deal on damages
resulting from the collapse of a tailings dam at the mine - a
joint venture between Vale and the world's largest mining
company, BHP Billiton Ltd.
Vale said the court's decisions were aimed at unifying the
lawsuits to avoid contradictions and help the parts reach a
settlement.
"This is an important decision that recognizes the
complexity of the case and the importance of a solution reached
by consensus as the effective way of adopting the necessary step
to remediate all the impacts of the dam burst," Vale said.
The government, which brought the lawsuit, was not
immediately available for comment after business hours but in
the past has indicated its main concern was reaching a
settlement and safely restarting the mine.
The collapse killed 19 people and caused Brazil's worst ever
environmental disaster when mud and waste destroyed a village
and polluted the Rio Doce in two states.
Vale said the court approved the contracting within 60 days
of companies to diagnose the environmental and social situation
and evaluate the recovery programs agreed to in March 2016.
Vale CEO Murilo Ferreira recently said he expected Samarco
to resume operations in the third quarter of this year. The
resumption is considered vital for Samarco to meet its financial
and reparation commitments.
BHP, Vale and Samarco agreed in January with Brazilian
prosecutors on a June 30 deadline to settle billions of dollars
in compensation claims stemming from the disaster.
The aim is to consolidate and settle separate claims, the
biggest of which is the civil claim brought by federal
prosecutors last year and suspended by the court on Thursday.
($1 = 3.1180 reais)
