Vale readies for diluted ownership as partners renew accord

SAO PAULO Feb 20 Brazilian miner Vale SA will
become a company with dispersed share ownership, it said on
Monday, in a move aimed at enhancing transparency and equal
rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore
producer.
Vale and its largest shareholders agreed to renew their
shareholder accord for another three and a half years, with
substantial changes to its corporate structure, it said in a
securities filing.
Under the plan to turn Vale into a company with diluted
ownership, holders of its Class A preferred shares
will receive 0.9342 common share based on a 30-day
average through Feb. 17.
The agreement to change the company's structure will last
for six months. The group of shareholders running the investment
holding company that controls Vale will remain together until
November 2020, when the new accord is due to expire.
Holding company Bradespar and pension fund Previ
proposed the conversion of Vale's different types of
stock into a single common one as the first step in transforming
the mining giant and increasing its allure to investors, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters in January.
The move should generate goodwill of 3.1 billion reais ($1
billon) to be shared among all Vale shareholders. To facilitate
the migration to diluted ownership, Vale will issue new shares
that will be given to members of the holding company known as
Valepar SA.
($1 = 3.10 reais)
