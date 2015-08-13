RPT-Vale declares emergency at Copper Cliff smelter -CBC

(Repeats for wider distribution)
TORONTO Aug 13 Vale SA said on
Thursday it has declared an emergency at its Copper Cliff
smelter in Sudbury, Ontario, following a nitrogen dioxide leak,
according to a report from CBC news.
The report said that a spokeswoman for Vale has advised all
residents in the area to remain indoors and close their doors
and windows until an all clear is sounded. It said police and
fire officials are on the scene.
CBC news confirmed a yellow plume was visible above the Vale
complex - and cars were being directed away from the smelter.
Vale was not immediately reachable for comment.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha)