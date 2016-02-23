UPDATE 2-Vale union suspends strike over bonus payments for talks

UPDATE 2-Alcoa Australian aluminium plant rescued with government aid
* AGL agrees four-year power deal (Adds agreement details, Prime Minister comment)
(Adds union position)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 23 Workers who disrupted production at mine and transportation units of Brazilian mining company Vale SA in Brazil's Minas Gerais state suspended their strike late on Tuesday to engage in talks with the company, a union official said.
The workers, who went on strike at nine sites earlier in the day over unpaid annual profit-sharing bonuses, plan to maintain "a strike posture" during the talks, said Braz Abreu, director of the Metabase Belo Horizonte union.
Earlier on Tuesday, Vale confirmed the strike and said it was negotiating with the union.
The world's largest producer of iron ore said that 2015 is the first year since the company was privatized by the Brazilian government in 1997 in which it has not paid a performance bonus to employees.
The company has been hit hard by a dramatic fall in the price of iron ore, and analysts expect it to report a loss when it publishes full year results on Thursday.
Vale also said that under its contract with the union the bonuses are not obligatory. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Richard Chang and Jonathan Oatis)
* AGL agrees four-year power deal (Adds agreement details, Prime Minister comment)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Jan 19 Investors pulled $3.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds over the last week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, showing a waning appetite for risk ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president. The withdrawals are a first for U.S. stock funds this year, according to Lipper. The funds had been buoyed by Trump's November U.S. presidential election victory and
Jan 19 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday said it has decided not to seek accelerated U.S. approval for its combination of two immunotherapy drugs as an initial treatment for lung cancer.