Vale union suspends strike over bonus payments for talks -official

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 23 Workers who disrupted
production at mine and transportation units of Brazilian mining
company Vale SA in Brazil's Minas Gerais state suspended their
strike late Tuesday to engage in talks with the company, a union
official said.
The workers, who went on strike earlier Tuesday over unpaid
annual profit-sharing bonuses, plan to maintain "a strike
posture" during the talks, the union official said. Vale said
that 2015 is the first year since the company was privatized by
the Brazilian government in 1997 that it has not paid a
performance bonus to employees.
Vale also said that under its contract with the union the
bonuses are not obligatory.
