Vale union suspends strike over bonus payments for talks -official

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 23 Workers who disrupted production at mine and transportation units of Brazilian mining company Vale SA in Brazil's Minas Gerais state suspended their strike late Tuesday to engage in talks with the company, a union official said.

The workers, who went on strike earlier Tuesday over unpaid annual profit-sharing bonuses, plan to maintain "a strike posture" during the talks, the union official said. Vale said that 2015 is the first year since the company was privatized by the Brazilian government in 1997 that it has not paid a performance bonus to employees.

Vale also said that under its contract with the union the bonuses are not obligatory. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)