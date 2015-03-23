Brazil's Vale executives get nearly 20 pct pay rise in 2014

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23 Brazilian miner Vale's senior executives got a nearly 20 percent pay rise in 2014, including bonuses for targets achieved the year before, a securities filing said.

Vale's top eight executives took home $25.2 million in 2014 in base salary and bonuses, an average of $3.15 million each, compared to $21.1 million in 2013, the filing late Friday showed. The company does not give salary breakdowns for individual executives.

A Vale spokesperson explained on Monday that although earnings fell last year, the bonuses were linked to targets achieved in 2013.

The 19.4 percent pay rise came at a difficult time for Vale, which made a full-year 2014 net profit of just $657 million, well below analysts' average forecast of $2.5 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 41 percent from 2013.

Vale is suffering from a slump in the price of its main profit driver iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI. The mineral, the main ingredient in steel, is close to its cheapest since spot-market pricing began in 2008, due to slowing Chinese demand and huge new supply from Australia.

2014 dividends rose 5 percent over the year to $4.2 billion. For 2015 they have been cut by more than half.

Vale's salaries are not easily compared with those of mining rivals such as Rio Tinto and Anglo American, which report pay for their chief executive and chief financial officer but not senior executives. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Richard Chang)