Top Vale shareholders plan to end holding company -report

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 19 The largest shareholders
of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding
company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron
ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
The decision, amid ongoing efforts to renew a shareholder
accord, would allow the individual shareholders to directly
control their stakes in Vale and begin to vote on their own.
The newspaper, in Vale's hometown of Rio de Janeiro, did not
say how soon the actual dissolution of the holding company would
occur.
The partners in Valepar SA, as the holding company is known,
include Bradespar SA, Mitsui & Co., several
Brazilian state-run pension funds led by Previ Caixa de
Previdência, and Brazil's state development bank,
known as the BNDES.
Reuters reported on Jan. 19 that members of Valepar were
negotiating an effort to extinguish the bloc over a six-year
period. By that point, Vale would become a company with diluted
share ownership.
O Globo said the partners in Valepar would announce their
decision next month. The current 20-year Valepar shareholder
accord expires in April.
With Valepar no longer acting as a bloc, Bradespar and Previ
believe the company will be more attractive to other investors,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters in January.
A more dispersed shareholder structure could result in
enhanced transparency and less meddling by Brazil's government,
which can influence decisions through the BNDES and the pension
funds.
It can also exert veto power through a so-called golden
share, which allows it to fend off hostile takeover attempts and
shape strategic decisions.
In addition to Previ, the pension funds with stakes in
Valepar include Petros Fundação, Funcef
and privately-owned Fundação Cesp.
Previ and Bradespar did not have an immediate comment on the
O Globo report. Spokespeople for BNDES and Petros did not
immediately return calls by Reuters on Sunday seeking comment.
Officials at Mitsui could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)