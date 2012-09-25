版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三

Vale Brazil mine dims importance of Guinea iron ore-source

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 25 Vale SA's Serra Sul iron ore mine project in Brazil's Amazon region has cut the importance of its planned Simandou complex in Guinea, a source with knowledge of investment discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.

Serra Sul and Simandou are two of the largest high-grade iron ore projects under development to meet soaring demand for iron ore, the main ingredient in steel, from China.

