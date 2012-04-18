Brazil mining state pursues Vale for $643 mln

* Vale reveals another disputed tax bill with Brazil government

* Vale disagrees with way Minas Gerais state calculating tax

* Federal government chasing Vale for billions in other taxes

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 18 Brazil's Minas Gerais state is seeking an additional 1.2 billion reais (US$642.83 million) in taxes from iron ore mining company Vale, as the company's disputes with the government mount over how much tax it should pay on its production.

Vale mentioned the disputed bill in its annual report, stating that the charge was specifically for its production in 2006. It said the sum could balloon if the government pursued additional tax for Vale's production in subsequent years.

The disputed bill is for a tax known as the ICMS, collected at the state rather than federal level. Minas Gerais state calculated its bill based on the value of Vale's production. Vale, on the other hand, calculated what it owed to account for its production costs.

Vale said it has presented its defense to authorities in Minas Gerais, which alone accounts for about two-thirds of Brazil's iron ore output.

Vale is fighting four tax bills issued by the federal tax authority, totaling 30.5 billion reais (US$16.3 billion) on its earnings abroad. Vale said this is tantamount to double taxation as it paid taxes on this sum to foreign governments. The case is now waiting to be heard at the supreme court, Brazil's highest tribunal.

The government is also seeking $3 billion in additional royalty payments from Vale, claiming the company understated the value of its production. Switzerland's government is also pursuing the company for income tax arrears that Vale disputes.