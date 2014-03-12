Brazil's Vale CEO says tax rules for foreign units almost ready

UPDATE 1-S.Korea to "wait and see" after Trump threat to scrap free trade deal
* Auto industry body expresses concern about possible revisions (Adds comments, background)
BRASILIA, March 12 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, expects new rules reducing double taxation of foreign units of Brazilian companies to be ready in the coming weeks or months, the company's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.
The rules will be issued under a presidential decree being negotiated with Brazil's Congress, the CEO, Murilo Ferreira told reporters in Brasilia.
* Auto industry body expresses concern about possible revisions (Adds comments, background)
* Prices initial public offering of 9.5 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei off 5-week high as rally fizzles ahead of holiday week