版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 13日 星期四 00:44 BJT

Brazil's Vale CEO says tax rules for foreign units almost ready

BRASILIA, March 12 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, expects new rules reducing double taxation of foreign units of Brazilian companies to be ready in the coming weeks or months, the company's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

The rules will be issued under a presidential decree being negotiated with Brazil's Congress, the CEO, Murilo Ferreira told reporters in Brasilia.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐