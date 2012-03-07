UPDATE 1-Vale escalates fight over tax charge to courts

* Miner failed to reach favorable agreement out of court

* Says will continue to fight claim of billions of dollars in back taxes

* Vale shares closed down 4.4 pct on Tuesday

SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale said in a filing on Tuesday it will go to the courts to fight a government claim that it owed back taxes on its earnings from foreign subsidiaries, after out-of-court efforts to settle the dispute failed.

Vale said it is fighting four actions launched against it by the Brazilian Revenue Service, which wants the company to pay the following in taxes and penalties: 3 billion reais for the period of 1996 to 2002, 10.8 billion reais for the period of 2003 to 2006, 13.2 billion reais for 2007 and 3.5 billion reais for 2008.

These four cases amount to roughly 30.5 billion reais ($17 billion).

Analysts at Barclays Capital said the company's litigation defeat on the first action would "weigh on market sentiment."

Vale said on Monday that it would put up 1.6 billion reais in collateral against the first and smallest of the Revenue Service's four main charges, after it failed to secure a favorable ruling on a request for an injunction.

The other three actions by the Revenue Service do not require collateral, yet.

"Vale's first defeat on this tax dispute should increase investors' concerns regarding its liabilities," Barclays said in a research note. "The problems related to Vale's tax disputes have been one of the main issues keeping investors away."

Vale said the Revenue Service actions against it are being fought separately, and it remains confident that it will win on the grounds that the charges ignore double taxation treaties between Brazil and other countries where its subsidiaries are based.

Vale shares on the local exchange closed down 4.4 percent on Tuesday at 40.17 reais, while the main Bovespa index of blue chip stocks closed down 2.7 percent.

Vale announced just over a year ago that the government was pursuing the company for back taxes.