Brazil's Vale agrees to pay $232 mln in Swiss tax dispute

SAO PAULO Dec 19 Vale SA plans to pay 212 million Swiss francs ($232 million) in taxes under dispute with the Swiss government, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Vale had provisioned $37 million for the potential tax charges, the filing said. The company will take a charge of $195 million in the fourth quarter to settle the dispute, according to the filing.

