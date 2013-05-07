UPDATE 1-Brazil miner Vale wants part of U.S. steel recovery

* CEO says shale gas makes U.S. steel industry competitive
* Recovery in United States would reduce dependence on China
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Gustavo Bonato
SAO PAULO, May 7 Vale SA, the world's
biggest iron ore miner, hopes to boost sales to the U.S. steel
industry, which has become more competitive as the country's
shale gas boom has lowered costs, the Brazilian miner's CEO said
on Tuesday.
Growth in the United States presents an opportunity for Vale
to reduce its dependence on Chinese demand, Vale CEO Murilo
Ferreira told a gathering of executives and government officials
in Sao Paulo sponsored by a Brazilian magazine.
"Shale gas has made the U.S competitive again," he said.
"And we feel that we want to be part of the resurgence of the
steel industry in that country."
About 3 percent of Vale's sales went to the United States
last year, less than a tenth of its sales to China, and some
analysts question how eager the U.S. market will be for foreign
iron ore.
Currently, the North American iron ore market is nearly self
sufficient, with mines located close to rail and water links
that can ship the ore cheaply and efficiently to mills.
DIRECT REDUCED IRON
Natural gas provides the greatest opportunities to operators
of electric arc steel mills. Such mills have traditionally used
scrap steel as a raw material and cost about $1.2 billion to
build - around a quarter of the price of a traditional blast
furnace that smelts steel directly from iron ore - said Michelle
Applebaum, who publishes the Steel Market Intelligence
newsletter.
Natural gas, though, can be used to cheaply convert iron ore
into a raw material that can be used directly by electric
furnaces through a process called direct reduced iron or DRI. As
gas prices fall and scrap becomes scarce and expensive, DRI has
offered a way to make electric mills operate competitively using
iron ore directly, Applebaum said.
"Before the price of gas fell, DRI wasn't very economical in
the U.S. Now its being talked about heavily again," she said
adding that the most likely customer for Vale ore under a DRI
plan is Nucor Corp., the biggest U.S. steelmaker by
market value.
Nucor is building a $750 million DRI plant in St. James
Parish, Louisiana and has a 20 year natural gas supply contract.
Applebaum, though, thinks Vale's market opportunities in the
United States will be small.
"The U.S. is mostly self sufficient in iron ore and outside
of the Nucor plant I don't see much demand right now."
She estimates that Vale, which produces more than 300
million tonnes of iron ore a year, might be able to sell an
additional 5 million tonnes to the U.S. for DRI in the near
future.
DRI in the U.S. could also reduce demand for Brazilian pig
iron, another source of iron for electric steel mills. Vale
supplies much of the iron ore used by Brazilian pig iron
manufacturers, though some Brazilian pig iron producers have
been criticized for using illegal lumber from Brazilian forests
to make the charcoal used to smelt the pig iron.